iPhone SE 3 rumour touts unlikely redesign

Apple is reportedly working on an a third-generation iPhone SE and, according to a seemingly unlikely rumour, is planning to resurrect a short-lived design.

According to according to Chinese site MyDrivers, which I’ve personally never heard of, the iPhone SE 3 will be based upon the 2018 iPhone XR phone, making it much larger than the current iPhone SE 2, released last year.

The iPhone XR frame only lasted for one generation and was launched alongside the iPhone 11. Apple soon ditched it as part of the line-up and we assumed the slightly chunky design would never be seen or heard from again.

However, today’s new rumours (via MacRumors) for a 2022 iPhone SE 3 could see it, and its 6.1-inch LCD display, resurrected. If the sketchy rumour comes to fruition that would be a significant increase over the 4.7-inch display that is such a pull for current SE fans who prefer the smaller display size and access to the Touch ID sensor.

The report says this will be the last Apple phone with an LCD display before the entire line makes the transition to OLED.

Considering most rumours to date have suggested will continue with the iPhone 8-style frame, with upgraded internals (likely to be iPhone 12 or iPhone 13-based), we’d suggest this is highly unlikely, but not impossible.

Speaking of Touch ID, the rumour-mongers say that the fingerprint sensor will be built into the power button rather than beneath the display. That’s something we’ve seen from recent iPad models too.

The site also predicts the A15 processor similar to the one currently nestling within the iPhone 13 will power the iPhone SE 3. The price will be $399 and the device will arrive in the spring of 2022, the rumour says.

While Apple may very well boost its iPhone SE line up in 2022, we’re very doubtful it’ll arrive next year in the form suggested here.