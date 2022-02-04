iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air releases may come at March 8 Apple event

Apple will reveal a new iPhone SE 5G and a revamped iPad Air at an event it hopes to stage on March 8, according to a report from a reliable Apple insider.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s now traditional spring launch has been pencilled in for Tuesday March 8, with mobile products at the top of the agenda.

The first big event of 2022 will, Gurman writes, kick-off a “potentially record-setting year for product launches” from Cupertino. According to the report, it’ll again be a digital presentation rather than an in-person event.

As we’ve previously reported, the iPhone SE is likely to continue with the same iPhone 8-based design of its predecessor, but add 5G and upgraded internals. Larger updates, including a new design and relocation of the Touch ID sensor, are likely to come in a future iteration.

The iPad Air is also likely to get its first new version in a couple of years. It too will get 5G and a faster processor, according to Gurman’s sources.

A new Mac running Apple Silicon processors could also be a surprise inclusion during there event. Gurman doesn’t get more specific about which model it might be, but recent rumours have pointed to a new Mac mini.

The event will also see the launch of iOS 15.4, according to the report. That would see the launch of the Face ID with mask feature currently being tested in the beta version of the software. Apple is also currently testing a feature that would allow iPhones to accept direct payments from a contactless credit card.

March could also see the arrival of the long-awaited Universal Control feature for MacBook and iPad. The delayed feature makes it easier to control and iPad and a Mac with a single mouse/trackpad and keyboard, while moving the cursor between screens to drag and drop content.