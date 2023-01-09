 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone SE 4 cancellation could delay Apple’s big 5G plans

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has canceled the fourth generation iPhone SE, according to reports over the weekend.

The mid-range iPhone, which may have been released in 2024 according to speculation, has been canned, according to the well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Interestingly, according to Kuo, Apple had planned to debut its in-house 5G modem within the next-generation iPhone SE and fine-tune its performance before expanding it to the iPhone 16 due later in 2024. Apparently, that is no longer the case with Apple now likely to continue using Qualcomm modems in its 2024 phones.

Apple has long been working on the alternative modem, having purchased a ready-made division from Intel in 2019, as it seeks to lessen its reliance on third-party chipmakers. However, it seems those ongoing efforts won’t be ready to launch within iPhones until 2025 at the earliest, if Kuo’s reporting is accurate.

The information from the analyst, which comes via a Medium post, doesn’t go into detail about why Apple would drop the iPhone SE from the line-up. The handset has proved a popular and more affordable alternative to its flagship range, enabling users to enjoy a smaller display and more pocketable device with the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Kuo simply says (via MacRumors): “The supply chain has received instructions from Apple indicating that the production and shipment plans for the 2024 iPhone SE 4 have been canceled rather than delayed.”

The blog describes Qualcomm as the “biggest winner” behind Apple’s purported decision to cancel the product.

He adds: “The cancelation of the iPhone SE 4 has significantly increased the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series, which is better than the market consensus that Qualcomm will start losing iPhone orders in 2024.”

Will you miss the iPhone SE range if Apple sends it to silicon heaven? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

What to expect from Apple in 2023: AR, Mac Pro and iPhone 15

What to expect from Apple in 2023: AR, Mac Pro and iPhone 15

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Apple iPhone SE (2022) Review

Apple iPhone SE (2022) Review

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best iPhone 2023: The six best Apple smartphones we’ve tested

Best iPhone 2023: The six best Apple smartphones we’ve tested

Max Parker 1 month ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.