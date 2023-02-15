iPhone 15 Pro tipped for thinner and curved bezels

The iPhone 15 Pro could have a new display design that provides thinner, curved bezels.

Apple’s next flagship model, which should launch later this year, could finally mix things up a little after several years of dead-flat surfaces. That’s the claim being made by leaker ShrimpApplePro, who has a solid record of disseminating this sort of stuff.

The tipster claims that while the iPhone 15 Pro display itself will remain flat and the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro, the bezels will be both thinner than before and curved.

They go on to claim that the ‘vanilla’ iPhone 15 will also have curved bezels, though seemingly in a thicker form factor. The iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, meanwhile, has been described as “very beautiful”. Apparently, the effect of those new bezels is akin to the Apple Watch display.

ShrimpApplePro claims that other sources have corroborated the suggestion that the iPhone 15 Pro’s bezels will be thinner than before, but that the whole ‘curved’ reveal is a fairly recent revelation.

It’s predicted that we’ll be seeing leaked CAD renders of the new iPhone design in March or April, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for that.

We’ll be glad of a design refresh for Apple’s smartphone line-up. It’s looked more or less the same since the iPhone 12 radically overhauled the series in 2020, meaning we’ve had three consecutive generations with that flat-surfaced look.

Besides this reworked design, the entire iPhone 15 line-up is tipped to feature the Dynamic Island system that debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.