iPhone 15 Pro may not see a storage upgrade after all

The iPhone 15 Pro may not get the storage bump that many had been predicting, according to one late spec claim.

Apple might be holding its iPhone 15 launch event later on today, but don’t think that means the leakers and tipsters have called a cease fire.

One late addition to the pile comes from MacRumors, which claims to have confirmed the storage options for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It’s not particularly great news, it has to be said.

According to the website, we’ll be getting exactly the same storage provision as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That means 12 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

That’s not a terrible spread of storage options, of course, and it’s more options than most flagship phone makers will provide these days. However, previous rumours had suggested that Apple was looking to phase out the bottom 128GB option and make 256GB the new baseline. It had also been claimed that there would be a new 2TB top model to keep the number of options to four.

All in all, this would have represented real progress for Apple’s Pro smartphone line – albeit with the likelihood of an accompanying price bump.

This hasn’t diminished our excitement for tonight’s event too much regardless. We’re expecting to see four new iPhone 15 models, all with Dynamic Island displays and bumped up internals.

Keep a close eye on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular, which is tipped to pull away from its Pro brother with an impressive new Periscope camera.

For all the latest news on Apple’s iPhone 15 Wonderlust event, be sure to visit our liveblog.