iPhone 14 series tipped for a battery upgrade – with one exception

This year’s iPhone 14 range will reportedly feature a slight bump up in battery capacity – with one exception in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Established tipster ShrimpApplePro has taken to Twitter with what appear to be precise details on the iPhone 14 family’s battery specifications.

They make for encouraging reading in three out of the four cases. Both the iPhone 14 (3279 mAh), iPhone 14 Pro (3200 mAh) will increase their battery capacities by a little over their predecessors, while the brand new iPhone 14 Max will pack in a reassuringly chunky (for iOS devices at least) 4325 mAh cell.

However, the range-topping iPhone 14 Pro Max (4323 mAh) will actually scale back its battery from the iPhone 13 Pro Max (4352 mAh).

It’s worth noting that none of these specs represent a huge shift in any direction. Only the iPhone 14 Pro really moves the needle with a more-than-100 mAh difference.

We should also note that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumoured to be one of the next-gen models that will benefit from an all-new A-series processor, which is likely to be more energy efficient than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s A15 Bionic chip.

Still, we always like to see battery capacities increasing, given that no flagship phone on the market has what we’d call outstanding stamina. There’s always room for improvement.

Another caveat here, as noted by the tipster, is that these initial specs are not confirmed. It’s possible they’ll be different by the time of the official launch towards the end of the year.