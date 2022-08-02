iPhone 14 Pro rumoured to use superior OLED to iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 Pro will feature a superior OLED panel to the iPhone 14, according to reports from South Korea.

As more and more information leaks concerning Apple’s next smartphone line, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are steadily emerging as the models of choice. Alternatively, if you want to put a negative spin on things, the iPhone 14 is looking like a bit of a dud.

The latest morsel of evidence to support this suspicion comes from TheElec. According to the South Korean website, Samsung Display is providing two different grades of OLED panel for Apple’s next range of smartphones.

Apparently, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will receive a new OLED panel utilising a more advanced set of materials, known as ‘M12’. This will be the same cutting-edge OLED material set that will be used in the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables.

However, it’s only the Pro line that will see such an improvement. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have to make do with the same older ‘M11’ material set that was used by the iPhone 13 family.

It’s interesting to note that Samsung already separates its phones in this way, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 OLED display using M10 materials, while the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra pack M11 technology.

Besides this split in display technology, persistent rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 will effectively run on the same A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Pro phones will switch to the newer A16.

Other reports claim that only the Pro models will sport a revised hole punch notch, with the iPhone 14 and 14 Max making do with the existing chunky version. It’s also claimed that only the Pro handsets will gain a new 48MP camera sensor.