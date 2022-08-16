 large image

iPhone 14 Pro camera tipped for great things, but Night mode needs work

Jon Mundy

According to a new internet tip, the iPhone 14 Pro camera system is turning out some great results ahead of launch, but there are some concerns over Night mode.

Tipster LeaksApplePro has taken to Twitter with some interesting claims about the forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, based on source who has apparently gone hands-on with both phones.

The thread outlines some of the things we’ve heard before about Apple’s next premium smartphone refresh, including that it’ll have a new “pill+hole” notch, and that the range is set for a battery bump.

There are a couple of interesting fresh insights in here, though. The main one is that the iPhone 14 Pro line’s 48MP main camera is “the best one in a smartphone if there’s enough light”.

It’s suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are running into trouble when it comes to Night mode, which is currently producing “a substantial amount of noise” and results that are “worse than the iPhone 13 Pro”.

Of course, Apple’s Night mode is more a matter of clever algorithms then fancy hardware, so solving this would likely be a matter of fine tuning on Apple’s part. It is a tad concerning given that we’re presumably aruond a month out from launch, however.

Another interesting claim is that Apple has improved its already market-leading stereo speakers for the iPhone 14 Pro range, with more bass and “overall clearer audio”.

We’re now waiting to hear about Apple’s launch event for the iPhone 14 family, which this same source has previously tipped for September 13.

