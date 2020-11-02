iPhone 13: What we want from Apple’s 2021 flagship

We’ve been using the duo of 2020 iPhones for a few weeks now, getting a good understanding of what’s great and what could do with improving when the inevitable iPhone 13 rolls around next year.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are two great phones (and we’re sure the Max and Mini versions will be excellent too), however no phone is perfect. After using these new phones for an extended period, we’re now in a position to look ahead and see what we want from the next model.

1. A high refresh, ProMotion display

Arguably the biggest missing feature from the iPhone 12 line is a faster refresh rate display, like the ProMotion panels we’ve got on the high-end iPad Pro. Screens with a faster refresh rate than 60Hz look smoother during operation, are more responsive when gaming and they have become commonplace on Android phones at all price points.

Rumour has it some models of the 12 Pro Max were tested with a faster display, but that it was ditched to ensure strong battery life along with 5G. Whether this is the case or not, hopefully it’s something we’ll see next year.

2. Get rid of the notch

The notch has been dipping into the display of iPhones since the X a few years ago and while it’s easy to get used to, it’s still one of the few design elements that could be improved.

Sorry to compare to Android again, but we’ve seen phones from Samsung, Motorola and OnePlus tackle the notch and minimise its size.

Of course, with the iPhones you’ve got the small problem of FaceID which requires a bevvy of sensors to work as well as it does. If Apple can find a way to reduce the space needed for these sensors, then maybe we might see a smaller notch on the iPhone 13.

3. Give us the TouchID and Face ID combo

FaceID remains the finest facial unlocking system on any phone, as it works accurately in all manner of situations and rarely fails. It has one big issue though: it’s rubbish when you’re wearing a mask, something that feels like it’s going to be a sticking point for quite some time.

The easiest way to combat that is the reintroduction of TouchID, ideally embedded inside the lock button just like it is on the iPad Air 4. This gives you the practicality of a fingerprint sensor with the ease of FaceID.

4. Speed up MagSafe charging

We’re big fans of the new MagSafe Charger you can buy alongside the iPhone 12 (well, aside from the fact that it doesn’t come with a plug). It’s the most practical form of wireless charging as the magnets mean you can use the phone while it’s charging and the puck is incredibly small. Still, when compared to wired charging it’s about 50% slower. If Apple really does want to eventually go portless, the wireless solution needs to be a little bit faster.

5. USB-C?

Apple now uses the hugely convenient USB-C port on its laptop and tablets, but with the iPhone 12 we’re still stuck with Lightning.

A move to USB-C on the iPhone once seemed like a possibility, however with the rumours of a portless iPhone coming it seems like it might never happen. But, if we had our way the iPhone 13 would ditch Lightning and go for USB-C.

