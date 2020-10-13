iPhone 12 colours: Which colours can you get?

Apple has been getting particularly jazzy with its regular iPhone model colours in recent years and iPhone 12 colours are no different, while Pro models opt for just one colour switcheroo. Here are all the colours you can get for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Since iPhone XR, Apple has decided to get a bit snazzier with its flagship phones – offering some bright choices for the regular model. Last year even saw the Pro models branch out a little, with a Green model coming to the iPhone 11 Pro.

What colours does the iPhone 12 come in?

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available to buy in Black, White, Product Red, Green and Blue – the same as last year with one exception.

The new colour added to the iPhone line-up is Blue, which we got a taste of with the earlier reveal of the iPad Air 4. The shades are identical to last year but, due to the industrial redesign of iPhone 12, they have all been given a new lease of life.

What colours does the iPhone 12 Pro come in?

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available in some less adventurous colours but stylish nonetheless – these variations being Gold, Silver, Graphite and Blue.

Like iPhone 12, the new colour addition to the Pro line-up is the Blue variant. Ahead of the launch, it seemed like the new dark blue may only come to the Pro line-up – replacing the Green of last year – however, it is available on the regular model too.

The Green colour was a bit of a departure of the understated colours of the iPhone X and iPhone X of previous years so many may be sad to see it go, even if dark blue fans are quids in.

