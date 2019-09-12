iPhone 11 Night Mode looks incredible in first real-world photos

The iPhone 11 joined a growing number of handsets finally tackling the issue of poor low-light smartphone photography, thanks to the addition of a powerful Night Mode.

Apple’s version of the tech pioneered by the Google Pixel range was showcased during the iPhone 11 reveal, which took place earlier this week.

Naturally, the examples Apple showcased on stage looked staggeringly good, but Apple often uses seasoned photographers operating in optimum conditions to create the images is showcases while extolling the virtues of its new iPhone cameras.

Remember the portrait mode images Apple showcased when it first dropped the iPhone 7 Plus? Not all of us have enjoyed the same success in replicating that perfect bokeh effect.

So, could the new Night Mode effect be easily replicated in the real world, while attempting to capture portraits in challenging light environments? Apparently, the answer is a resounding YES!

Coco Rocha, owner, director and model at the Nomad Management agency (who has a considerable 1.6m Twitter followers) purportedly managed to nab an iPhone 11 Pro Max model and has showcased the new Night Mode (via 9to5Mac).

The results, if they can be verified, look absolutely awesome. Rocha showed off the difference between the iPhone X and the iPhone 11 Pro Max when taking a photo in the same setting.

The difference is, frankly, remarkable, as you can see below. Not only is the subject itself much more vivid, the highly- varied backdrop to the scene also pops. Not only can we clearly see every element of the hotdog stand in perfect clarify, but the building behind it as well.

Naturally there were many Twitter users who pointed out their handset (be it the Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 or Huawei P20 Pro) can already do this. However, the feature still looks like a pretty decent leap forward for the iPhone 11 range.

Here’s the image Apple showcased during the iPhone 11 reveal yesterday. The real world image seems to suggest this improvement will certainly be felt by real world users, and could even be a solid reason to upgrade for iPhone 11 users.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …