iPadOS 16 could be delayed to perfect major new feature

Apple may split the release of iPadOS 16 and iOS 16, with the former being delayed a few weeks, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Since iPadOS became its own entity, Apple has launched the iPad and iPhone software updates at the same time, usually in mid-September.

However, according to Gurman’s sources, Apple is waiting to drop iPadOS 16 alongside new iPad hardware that won’t arrive until around the time of new iPad hardware, thought to include an iPad Pro running the M2 Apple Silicon processors.

Apple’s efforts to revamp the iPad’s multitasking nous, namely through a feature called Stage Manager, also requires more testing and isn’t quite ready for Prime Time.

In the beta versions of iPadOS 16, the feature has been buggy, while there have also been compatibility issues with older iPads. This could see Apple iPadOS 16 for up to a month in order to perfect Stage Manager.

A headline feature of both iOS 16 and macOS Ventura is designed to enable users to quickly access whatever they are working on from thumbnail windows gathered on the left side of the display.

Furthermore, groups of apps can be bundled together into a project that can be recalled when you wish to work on it and placed back onto the left side of the screen when not required.

When announcing the Stage Manager feature, Apple said: “In its Newsroom post announcing the feature, Apple says: “Stage Manager automatically organises open apps and windows so users can concentrate on their work and still see everything in a single glance. The current window users are working in is displayed prominently in the centre, and other open windows appear on the left-hand side so they can quickly and easily switch between tasks. Users can also group windows together when working on specific tasks or projects that require different apps.”

iPadOS 16 will also feature the Messages app improvements, like the ability to undo send and edit messages, a revamped weather experience, new whiteboard-like collaboration tools and much more.