Many of Apple’s iPads miss out on the best new iPadOS 16 multitasking feature

Apple has just released iPadOS 16 – and the new software update comes loaded with a feature many have been wanting on their iPads since the tablet was first unveiled.

The new Stage Manager feature in iPadOS 16 looks like we’re finally getting true multitasking on an iPad. You can resize apps, create separate workspaces with different arrangements of apps and easily jump between all your open apps.

However, there is a pretty big catch – this new Stage Manager feature isn’t available on all of Apple’s iPad. In fact, it’s only available on the three models currently available with an M1 chip. That’s the iPad Air 2022 and the most recent versions of the iPad Pro in either the 11 or 12.9-inch screen sizes.

Sadly, if you’ve got an older Air, Pro and one of the latest iPad Mini models (or the budget iPad 9) then you’re out of luck and Stage Manager won’t be available across the whole range.

This is likely a result of the increased power and RAM required for this feature to run to a respectable standard. Those three iPads that are supported have at least 8GB of memory and they are all powered by Apple’s very skilled M1 chip. While Apple also announced the M2 chip at WWDC, the M1 remains the fastest chip you’ll find in any tablet and it’s great to see Apple finally putting it to good use.

Stage Manager enables some other clever features too, like full 6K external display support allowing you to expand your iPad work across a larger display.

Apple has also stopped supporting the Apple Watch Series 3, a wearable it still sells, with watchOS 9 and owners of the first-gen iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 phones won’t be able to install iOS 16 on their devices.