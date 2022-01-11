 large image

iPad with OLED display could launch in 2024

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

An iPad with an OLED display could still be set for release, but not until 2024, according to a new report.

We’ve been hearing about a potential OLED iPad for some time now. However, plans for such a vibrant display overhaul seemed to be postponed indefinitely by the arrival of last year’s iPad Pro, which came with a Mini-LED display.

Mini-LED achieves some of the eye-popping effect of OLED while sticking to the LCD fundamentals.

It seems Apple is still planning an OLED future for its tablet range, however. According to The Elec, an iPad sporting an OLED display is expected in 2024.

According to the report, the two companies had been working together to produce a 10.86-inch OLED panel last year, but work was halted on costing grounds.

Apparently, Samsung Display is now developing its next generation OLED display (Gen 8.5 IT) to meet Apple’s price and technological requirements. All it’s waiting on is for Apple to place a large enough order to make this next-gen OLED panel financially viable, and it seems a new iPad could provide the necessary scale.

With Apple’s go-ahead, Samsung will be able to order the required new machinery for a 2023 delivery and start churning out those iPad OLED panels for 2024.

The website reported in October that Apple was also looking to source OLED panels from Samsung for a future MacBook, but that this OLED MacBook may still be a good five years away.

In both cases, it seems Apple’s required ‘double stack’ production method, which is seen as necessary to preserve the life of the display, is proving extremely costly to produce.

