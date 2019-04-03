iPad Pro users are still complaining about long-standing screen issues

Some iPad Pro users are flagging up what appear to be both long-standing and highly frustrating problems with the tablet’s display.

The issues appear to affect several different iPad Pro models, including both the 11- and 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro 2018, and both the 10.5- and 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro 2017 (via MacRumors).

Read more: Best tablet

Affected users have taken to online forums and the Apple Support communities to report all or some of the following issues:

iPad Pro either intermittently responding to touch, or failing altogether

Screen stuttering when scrolling

The problems don’t appear to be new, with some reports going back almost a year. However, people are still piling in on old complaint threads to say that they’ve either experienced or are experiencing very similar problems.

Worse still, affected users say the issues tend to surface completely at random, to the point that they’ve failed to duplicate them when they’ve taken their iPad Pro in to an Apple Store.

And even more annoyingly, some of those that claim to have been given a replacement iPad Pro by Apple have said their new model suffers from the same issues.

Here’s one such complaint, posted on the Apple Support community by kissaragi on May 19, 2018:

“I bought an 12.9” iPad Pro 2017 around 6 months ago and since day one I’ve had trouble with the screen not responding to touch intermittently. It will randomly stop responding to my touch for anywhere between 1 and 30 seconds before coming back, it’s most noticeable when typing as letters or whole words will be missed which is infuriating. The home button still responds and usually gets things working again. I’ve also found that having bluetooth off stops it happening quite so often but it still happens (it’s happened a few times just typing this message out). The Apple Pencil always seems to work, it’s just finger touches that stop doing anything.

“I kept hoping an update would fix the issue but nothing has changed yet. I love the iPad but this issue is unacceptable for such an expensive piece of equipment and is driving me nuts now. I’ve tried doing an erase and restore twice with no effect. I also keep the screen as clean as I can.”

Read more: Best iPad

Over the past two days alone, that thread has attracted seven more comments from users.

It isn’t clear what’s causing the problems, but if you’ve been affected we’d recommend taking your iPad Pro to an Apple Store.

Have you experienced similar issues with your iPad Pro? Did you get the problems solved? Share your story with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.