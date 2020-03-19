iPad Pro 2020 vs iPad Pro 2018: Apple has released the new iPad Pro 2020, but how does it compare to its predecessor? And is it time for you to upgrade your tablet?

The latest iPad Pro’s headline features include a LiNAR sensor, an extra ultra wide-angle camera, and the new A12Z Bionic chipset. But how do these changes and more compare with the iPad Pro 2018?

iPad Pro 2020 vs iPad Pro 2018: Screen

Both generations of the iPad Pro are available in two screen sizes: 11-inches and 12.9-inches.

And the displays are very similar when it comes to the technical aspects too. Both offer a ProMotion display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, a feature we praised very highly on the 2018 model.

Both devices also have a Liquid Retina LCD screen, which is sharp and vibrant − our only complaint is that the recent model has not made the upgrade to OLED technology, which would offer greater contrast.

iPad Pro 2020 vs iPad Pro 2018: Camera

When it comes to assessing the camera, there are major differences between the two generations.

The iPad Pro 2018 has a single 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Unfortunately we actually found the camera to be a downgrade on its predecessor, as it lacks optical image stabilisation − recorded video footage looks noticeably shaky as a result.

While the iPad Pro 2020 also has a 12-megapixel main camera, it pairs this with a 10-megapixel ultra-wide lens for greater versatility, and also sports a LiNAR sensor for measuring distance, which come sin particularly handy for augmented reality features.

We haven’t yet put this camera arrangement to the test, but we expect that it brings more to the table than its predecessor, and if it’s a top priority for you then it might be the key reason to make the upgrade.

iPad Pro 2020 vs iPad Pro 2018: Specs

The two iPad Pro models run on different chips, but they aren’t drastically different to one another.

The former runs on a A12X Bionic chip, while the latter runs on the A12Z Bionic. Both are built on 7nm architecture.

We found the performance of the iPad Pro 2018 to be incredible, establishing itself as “the most powerful tablet we’ve ever reviewed”. It comfortably beat the very best smartphones available in all the benchmarking tests we put it through.

Similarly we expect the 2020 edition to romp through almost anything you ask of it; Apple assures us that it will be capable of editing 4K video and creating 3D models, along with other high-intensity tasks.

One advantage to the new series is that all of its models have 6GB of RAM, whereas only the 1TB variant from the 2018 range matched this specification; the other models had 4GB RAM.

When it comes to sheer processing power, there aren’t any devices on the market that can rival the iPad Pro series.

iPad Pro 2020 vs iPad Pro 2018: Early Verdict

Despite a few tweaks to the formula, it’s clear that the biggest single change to the iPad Pro 2020 is the camera, which now boasts multiple sensors rather than just one.

There are relatively few consumers who buy a tablet primarily for the sake of the camera, but if you’re one of them then this new feature might just give the newer model a serious edge over its predecessor, particularly if you’re keen to get the most out of augmented reality features.

