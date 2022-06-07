iOS 16 finally lets Face ID work in landscape on iPhone

Apple’s new iOS 16 will finally fix a long standing irritation with Face ID on iPhone. It will now work in landscape view.

Anyone who’s ever used their iPhone with a fitted game controller like the Backbone One for an extended period of time, or who has allowed their iPhone to got to sleep whilst watching a landscape video, will know of a very specific form of pain. The pain of not being able to unlock your sophisticated smartphone unless it’s oriented in portrait.

Apple, in all its wisdom, opted to make its otherwise magical facial recognition system only work when using phones ‘normally’. There is no technical reason for this being so, as you’ve been able to unlock Face ID iPads in either orientation for some years now.

Thankfully, Apple is looking correct this oversight in iOS 16. As pointed out by Twitter user Parker Ortolani, landscape Face ID is a thing now.

A trip over to Apple’s official iOS 16 Preview page confirms the good news, but also mentions that Face ID will only work in landscape “on supported iPhone models”.

We’re yet to pinpoint exactly which models this will include. Some of speculated that this will be for the iPhone 12 and upwards, as was the case with Apple’s recent mask-wearing Face ID fix.

Horizontal Face ID aside, iOS 16 promises some exciting additions, including a customisable Lock Screen, editable iMessages, some exciting live text enhancements, a new Home app, and much more.