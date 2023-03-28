 large image

iOS 16.4 features a surprise bonus PS5 owners are going to love

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple released iOS 16.4 yesterday, but a neat feature that didn’t appear within the release notes was a nice bonus for PS5 owners.

With the latest suite of software updates, the new pro-grade DualSense Edge controller has gained support across iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS.

Apple’s support page now features the “PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller” among the supported PlayStation controller, meaning you’ll be able too connect it to iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV models.

That means you’ll be able to use the high-end gamepad to play supported titles from the App Store, as well as when using the Remote Play app for PlayStation consoles.

This news was to be expected because the standard DualSense controller has been compatible for a couple of years now, as was the DualShock 4 before that.

Here’s how Apple lists the instructions with links to connecting the various devices.

  • Make sure that your controller is turned off.
  • Press and hold the PS button and the Create (or Share) button at the same time until the light bar begins to flash. The controller is now in pairing mode, which makes it discoverable by your Apple device.
  • Open Bluetooth settings on your Apple device, then select the controller from the list of nearby devices.
  • iPhone, iPad: Connect Bluetooth devices
  • Apple TV: Connect Bluetooth devices
  • Mac: Connect Bluetooth devices
  • If the controller pairs but doesn’t connect, press the PS button on the controller.

The DualSense Edge received a near perfect 4.5 out of 5 star score from our own Gemma Ryles, who reviewed it in detail last month. She loved the personalisation options, replaceable stick modules and sturdy carrying case. Only the expensive price tag (£209.99!) and the slightly lower battery life than the standard model

She said: “The DualSense Edge is the most customisable controller Sony has ever released, featuring a wealth of new software features and buttons. I had a blast gaming on this controller, but the high price suggests its best use case will be for competitive gaming.”

