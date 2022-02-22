 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iOS 15.4 to include new AirTag anti-stalking features

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple had promised some new AirTag safety features in a future software update and it appears that release will come in iOS 15.4.

The latest iOS 15.4 developer beta includes a number of features in response to reports the item trackers are being used (and could easily be used) to stalk unsuspecting people.

Among the features spotted by MacRumors in the new beta is a warning, making it clear to possible offenders they’d be breaking the law if they misused the devices to track others.

On the AirTag set-up screen users will be advised “using [an AirTag] to track people without their consent is a crime in many regions around the world.”

When informing users “this item is linked to your Apple ID” the company adds: “This item is designed to be detected by victims and to enable law enforcement to request identifying information about the owner.”

Apple ID AirTag warning
Image credit: MacRumors

For any potential stalkers thinking about dropping an AirTag on their victim’s person or in their car, that warning is designed to act as a solid deterrent.

Apple is also getting rid of the option to disable the Item Safety Alerts that could warn other Find My users that an unknown item on their person. Users will now get the notifications whether they like it or not. The beta does give users the option to customise those tracking notifications via the Find My app though.

Elsewhere, Apple is resolving a bug that may have seen users get pinged by an “Unknown Accessory Detected” notification as a result of AirPods picked up in the vicinity. Users may have suspected this was coming from an AirTag planted on their person.

Apple said last month “we will be updating the alert users receive to indicate that AirPods have been traveling with them instead of an “Unknown Accessory.””

You might like…

iOS 15.4: All the best features, including beta 2

iOS 15.4: All the best features, including beta 2

Chris Smith 1 week ago
What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Max Parker 4 months ago

The features were announced earlier this month as part of a wider update on AirTags and unwanted tracking. The company it has been “working closely with various safety groups and law enforcement agencies. Through our own evaluations and these discussions, we have identified even more ways we can update AirTag safety warnings and help guard against further unwanted tracking.”

Further planned updates include better precision finding, the ability to display an alert on your iPhone to accompany the sound emitted by an AirTag found on your person. It also plans to make the tones louder and update an unwanted tracking alert system to notify users earlier. Those features will arrive later this year in a future update.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.