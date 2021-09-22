 large image

iOS 15.1 beta suggests SharePlay imminent

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple could be ready to roll out a major feature that was missing from the recent iOS 15 launch, SharePlay.

After an initial outing at Apple’s WWDC earlier in the year, and a subsequent removal from the iOS 15 beta, Apple’s remote communal media consuming tool was nowhere to be seen in the final build of iOS 15.

However, SharePlay has made a reappearance in the recent iOS 15.1 beta. As pointed out by 9to5Mac, this would seem to suggest that Apple will roll out the feature to the public later in the autumn.

Apple SharePlay allows Apple users to share perfectly synced up video and audio content between multiple parties within FaceTime calls. At its WWDC 2021 showcase, Apple’s Craig Federighi demonstrated SharePlay by showing iPhone users enjoying the new Wolf Alice album together from Apple Music.

It will also work with video, specifically Apple TV Plus content like Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest. It layers a thumbnail of your FaceTime call over the video content itself.

Third party video content apps such as Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus and TikTok will also support the feature through a new SharePlay API.

Together with SharePlay’s omission, iOS 15 is a generally minor update compared to iOS 14. It’s full of small tweaks and buffs, though, such as a new-look (and somewhat controversial) Safari, the magical ability to pull out Live Text from photos, and an overhauled notifications system.

