The latest version of the iOS 15.1 beta adds a couple of big camera features for new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro owners in the shape of ProRes support and an Auto Macro toggle.

Apple has just release iOS 15.1 beta 3 for developers to test out, and it’s a big one for anyone who’s just upgraded to the latest iPhone. Any iPhone 13 owner left a little nonplussed by some of the camera quirks and omissions from these otherwise impeccable phones should take note.

Most notably, the latest iOS 15.1 beta adds the much heralded ProRes video feature to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is the professional-grade video codec that Apple announced at its launch event, which promises to take the iPhone’s already formidable video capture capabilities to another level of depth and editing potential.

Once added, you can toggle ProRes by going to Settings > Camera > Formats, and it sits right below the ProRAW toggle. Note that if you opted for the 128GB model of the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you’ll only be able to capture ProRES footage in 1080p rather than the full 4K.

Another major addition to iOS 15.1 beta 3 is the Auto Macro toggle option, which Apple hastily agreed to add following the initial iPhone 13 reviews. This will enable you to take control of the jarring automatic switch to the ultra-wide camera (which now also handles macro shots) whenever you get close to a subject.

Again, you’ll find the toggle switch in Settings > Camera.

Previous versions of the 15.1 beta have introduced a COVID vaccination card to Apple Wallet, while SharePlay has also made a reappearance of late.