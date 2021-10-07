 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Everything new in iOS 15.1: Best features detailed

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The latest version of the iOS 15.1 beta adds a couple of big camera features for new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro owners in the shape of ProRes support and an Auto Macro toggle.

Apple has just release iOS 15.1 beta 3 for developers to test out, and it’s a big one for anyone who’s just upgraded to the latest iPhone. Any iPhone 13 owner left a little nonplussed by some of the camera quirks and omissions from these otherwise impeccable phones should take note.

Most notably, the latest iOS 15.1 beta adds the much heralded ProRes video feature to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is the professional-grade video codec that Apple announced at its launch event, which promises to take the iPhone’s already formidable video capture capabilities to another level of depth and editing potential.

Once added, you can toggle ProRes by going to Settings > Camera > Formats, and it sits right below the ProRAW toggle. Note that if you opted for the 128GB model of the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you’ll only be able to capture ProRES footage in 1080p rather than the full 4K.

Another major addition to iOS 15.1 beta 3 is the Auto Macro toggle option, which Apple hastily agreed to add following the initial iPhone 13 reviews. This will enable you to take control of the jarring automatic switch to the ultra-wide camera (which now also handles macro shots) whenever you get close to a subject.

Again, you’ll find the toggle switch in Settings > Camera.

Previous versions of the 15.1 beta have introduced a COVID vaccination card to Apple Wallet, while SharePlay has also made a reappearance of late.

You might like…

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB won’t get full ProRes experience

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB won’t get full ProRes experience

Jon Mundy 3 weeks ago
What is ProMotion: The high refresh rate screen tech on the iPhone 13 Pro

What is ProMotion: The high refresh rate screen tech on the iPhone 13 Pro

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.