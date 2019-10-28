iOS 13.2 features – what’s new?

Apple has released iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2, bringing support for the new AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds, and the new Deep Fusion camera mode for the iPhone 11 range.

The latest update to the iPhone and iPad operating systems is also joined by the release of tvOS 13.2, which also opens up support for the AirPods Pro and Beats Solo Pro earphones.

Apple surprisingly launched the AirPods Pro on Monday, offering a smaller form factor and active noise cancellation for the first time. They will go on sale on October 30 for £249. If you buy the AirPods Pro, you’ll have no choice to upgrade to the new OS, as they will require iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, watchOS 6.1, tvOS 13.2, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1.

However, for those who have snapped up a 2019 iPhone, the most important new feature in iOS 13.2 could be the Deep Fusion camera tool, which is essentially a super-charged HDR mode.

It uses machine learning techniques powered by the A13 Bionic chip to combine the same exposure shot by the telephoto and standard wide angle lenses on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro and Max. Apple says the end result will optimise texture, detail and reduce noise within photos taken using Deep Fusion.

It’s billed to be especially effective in indoor situations where smartphone cameras haven’t traditionally performed as well as we hope. Others have dubbed it ‘sweater mode’ because of how the pixel-by-pixel processing translates to better images when wearing sweaters with detailed patterns.

iOS 13.2 also introduces the promised new tools giving more power over Siri recordings, following the controversy over third-party contractors having access to voice recordings for quality control purposes.

In the release notes, Apple says it is including “privacy settings to control whether or not to help improve Siri and Dictation by allowing Apple to store audio of your Siri and Dictation interactions,” as well as the “option to delete your Siri and Dictation history from Siri Settings.”

Apple has also added a crop of new emoji featuring greater representation of people with disabilities, as well as new food and drink options. Meanwhile, if you have AirPods, Siri now has the ability to read your messages aloud

There are also new features for HomePod users, most notably the ability for the smart speaker to recognise the voices of up to six different members of the household, in order to provide a more personalised experience.

It’s also possible to handoff music, podcasts or phone calls, simply by bringing your iPhone close to the HomePod speaker. There’s also the ability to add music to HomeKit scenes, play new Ambient Sounds (white noise) and set times to fall asleep to music or those Ambient Sounds.

Apple is also including a host of minor bug fixes for iOS 13.2, which can be downloaded now from Settings > General > Software Updates.

