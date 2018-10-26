iOS 12.1 beta confirms a new iPad Pro feature, but will it come to iPhone?

There’s a new version of the iOS 12.1 beta on the scene and it appears to confirm the new iPad Pro (2018) will support Face ID in landscape mode, as well as portrait.

Thanks to the eagle-eyed Guilherme Rambo, who went through the code with a fine-toothed comb, we know the new iPad Pro will recognise users however the tablet is positioned.

The reporter found text showing the iPad needs to be in portrait while setting up Face ID, but after that it’ll know your mug regardless of the orientation.

The iOS 12.1 beta code reads: “Face ID needs to be in portrait to learn how to recognize you. After Face ID has been set up, it will work in portrait and landscape.”

This seems to confirm a long-running rumour for the new iPad Pro, which will be the first to embrace facial recognition in lieu of a Home button featuring a Touch ID sensor.

Given the iPad is used in landscape mode, as much as it is portrait (perhaps even more so?), this feature addition makes sense. Whether Apple will add this to its range of iPhones remains to be seen. Most people naturally pick up their phones in portrait, so it isn’t really necessary, but could still be helpful.

Related: iOS 12 features

We’d envision the iOS 12.1 update will be out in time for the new iPads to ship with it installed early next month. We’ll finally learn what the new iPad Pro 2018 has to offer on Tuesday October 30, when Apple hosts its latest product launch. The event is also likely to feature a host of new Mac products.

The event kicks off at 2pm UK time (1oam Eastern). Join us for full coverage, won’t you?

What are you hoping to see when Apple launches the new iPad Pro next week? Share your hopes with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.