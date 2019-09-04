Want to know the key dates for Black Friday 2019, including which day of the month the famous Friday actually falls on? Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s Black Friday sale.

If you’ve ever camped out in front of a supermarket with the hopes of bagging a 4K TV on the cheap, knowing full well that you’ll have to battle an army of shoppers to get it, chances are you have November highlighted in bold on your calendar of choice.

When is Black Friday 2019?

While Black Friday itself falls on November 29th, don’t be fooled – most retailers kick things off early by unleashing their deals in the first week of November. That’s right, the year’s biggest sale takes place in November, meaning that we are just less than two months away from all the retail therapy and panic buying that tends to go along with the event. Currys PC World in particular is notorious for not playing by anyone’s rules, with the company’s 2018 Black Friday sale launching several weeks ahead of the inaugural day.

Because a whole month’s worth of deals just isn’t enough, this year’s extravaganza will spill into the early days of December thanks to Cyber Monday – an extension of Black Friday with a heavy focus on tech related offers.

When is Cyber Monday 2019?

Make a note on your calendars that Cyber Monday 2019 falls on December 2nd, but much like Black Friday, retailers can be quite lenient with the timeframe of the sale, often keeping the fun going until the end of the week.

If you missed out on the chance to bag a bargain during Black Friday, then Cyber Monday offers the perfect opportunity for you to banish that retail FOMO and grab a last minute deal, with some Black Friday bangers often making a reappearance.

Given the extremely brief shelf life of most Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals however, be sure to snap up your favourites while they’re still around. After all, there won’t be another chance to do so until Boxing Day, which is ill timed if your focus is on swiping cheap Christmas presents.

