If your New Year’s resolution was to spend less time on Instagram, stay strong and, in the nicest way possible, go away. For everyone else, here’s a fun new tool to help you waste even more time on the photo-sharing site.

Year of Colour shows you the colours that dominate your Instagram posts during a particular period of time, presenting the data as a pretty and − surprise, surprise − shareable graphic filled with lots of different coloured dots (via The Verge).

You can check out a few examples on Year of Colour’s own Instagram account.

As well as helping you shave a few minutes off 2019, the web app can help you work out which colours are most popular with your followers − if that’s important to you.

Autumnal shades doing particularly well? Maximise your Likes to posts ratio by giving the people even more of what they want.

Unfortunately though, Year of Colour only works if you have a public Instagram account. If your Instagram profile is currently set to private, you can make it public by going to the Settings menu in the app and disabling the Private Account toggle.

Once you’ve had your fill of Year of Colour, you can then switch on the privacy setting again.

“For each image in the time period you want us to look at, we run it through a script that shows us the ‘dominant’ colours it contains. The top ten for each one,” the Year of Colour website explains.

“Then we look at popularity. How many likes has each image got. We filter out the top 100 (so it’s not just a big mass of tiny circles!) and use a little maths to combine the dominance of each colour with how many likes a colour had.

“After that, we display it all in a fun circular bubbley way according to your preferences − play with those sliders!”

You can access Year of Colour here.

