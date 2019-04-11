Instagram Stories bug showed content to non-followers

Instagram has admitted a bug caused some users’ Stories to be shown off to strangers for a brief period, on Thursday.

A glitch first spotted by Twitter user @InternetRyan surfaced Stories from some Instagram users he did not follow. While Instagram allows public posts from the user’s main feeds, you have to be following someone in order to see their stories.

While the thumbnails were shown in the Stories tray in the top portion of the app, clicking on them did not reveal the content full screen. Instagram says accounts set to private were also not revealed by the bug, which somewhat diminishes the seriousness of the issue, but the glitch represents yet another privacy faux par from a Facebook property.

Instagram has a much better reputation for protecting users’ privacy than its parent company, but incidents like this will not help the company’s image.

Stories has grown exponentially since its unveiling as a Snapchat rival, and now 500 million people a day are posting the ephemeral stories, which disappear after 24-hours.

In a statement to TechCrunch, the company said only a small number of those 500 million users were affected by the issue, but did not elaborate further.

“We’re aware of an issue that caused a small number of people’s Instagram Stories trays to show accounts they don’t follow,” the company says in a statement.

“If your account is private, your Stories were not seen by people who don’t follow you. This was caused by a bug that we have resolved.”

While the issue was sorted within a few hours of being brought to the company’s attention, Instagram is still looking into how the issue could have occurred.

Were you among those users who spied Stories from accounts you don’t follow within the Instagram app? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.