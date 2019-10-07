Instagram makes it harder to spy on your friends’ horny habits

The Instagram ‘Following’ tab is being removed, a new report on Monday revealed.

The tab, which sits next to the list of likes and comments users have received, had allowed ‘grammers to see to see what the people they follow have liked and commented upon.

For example, you might see a friend had liked 7 or 8 posts from the same person in quick succession, or made an eye raising comment on a controversial political account.

Indeed, the Following section has always had a somewhat stalker-ish vibe and now it’s going away, according to Buzzfeed News, which has spoken to Instagram about the matter.

The company says a lot of users don’t understand their activity is appearing within others Following tab, leading to some unintended consequences for users whose less judicious likes and comments may have been spotted by work colleagues of family members.

Related: How do delete or deactivate your Instagram account

Most savvy folks know not to like and comment on images that would get them into hot water with their significant others, but Instagram says not everyone realises those horny likes could be visible to everyone who follows them.

“People didn’t always know that their activity is surfacing,” Vishal Shah, Instagram’s head of product told the site. “So you have a case where it’s not serving the use case you built it for, but it’s also causing people to be surprised when their activity is showing up.”

So, for the sake of “simplicity,” the Following tab is going by the wayside, following some recent tests which deleted it for some users. Some were happier than others about the feature being culled, but in the main it’s probably best for all concerned.

Will you miss the Following tab? Or are you relieved your liking and commenting habits aren’t subject to public scrutiny anymore? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …