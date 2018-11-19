Instagram’s Data Download tool has exposed some users’ passwords

Earlier this year, Instagram started letting users download a copy of their data, including everything they’ve ever uploaded to the platform, such as photos, videos, comments and profile information. Unfortunately, a recent issue with the feature resulted in some users’ passwords being exposed.

The Information (via 9to5Mac) reports that when some users chose to download their data, their passwords started appearing in a URL in their browser. According to the report, they were also being stored on Facebook’s servers.

The security flaw could have allowed anyone with access to an affected user’s browsing history to figure out their password and break into their account. While unlikely, this scenario was at least possible. We would, therefore, recommend clearing your browsing history.

Instagram says it has now fixed the problem, and that affected users have been contacted via email.

“Temporarily, if someone submitted their login information to use the Instagram ‘Download Your Data’ tool, they were able to see their password information in the URL of the page,” the company said.

“This information was not exposed to anyone else, and we have made changes so this no longer happens.”

You can download your Instagram data through the Instagram app or through the Instagram website.

On the app, go to Menu, Settings, Data Download, Request Download, enter the email address where you’d like to receive a link to your data and tap Request Download.

Then enter your Instagram password and follow the instructions in the email Instagram will then send you − you might need to wait up to 48 hours for this to come through.

On the Instagram website, you can download your data by going to Settings, Privacy & Security, Data Download, and Request Download.

