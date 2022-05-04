 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Imminent ‘Hey Sonos’ assistant may be quicker than Siri, Alexa and Google

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

After spending years integrating Alexa and the Google Assistant into its range of home audio products, Sonos is reportedly about to launch its own voice assistant.

Sonos Voice Control will be activated by the wake word “Hey Sonos”, according to a new report from The Verge claiming the service will launch on June 1.

Sonos fans in the US will be first in line for the rollout on all existing devices capable of running the Sonos S2 software, the report says.

According to the sources, Sonos’ internal tests have shown Sonos Voice Control “to be quicker than competing assistant services at core music tasks.” Perhaps that’s because Sonos is able to bypass some of the intermediary processes when handling requests for third-party assistants?

Naturally, any voice assistant, will require the support of a number of third-party music services and the report says Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Pandora are already on board, as well as the own-brand Sonos Radio service.

However, Spotify and YouTube Music haven’t yet signed on, the source says, but there is still time to make that happen before launch.

This isn’t a complete surprise as there have been plenty of rumours about a potential Siri rival from Sonos in recent years. The company has been recruiting in the area and there have been hints from senior executives during interviews in the past.

Given Sonos is attempting to distinguish itself from newer hardware rivals like Apple, Google and Amazon, it would be wise for the company to have its own voice assistant for those primarily concerned with controlling their music.

It’s unlikely the company will expand into things like full smart home controls, or offer the depth of information others in the field aim to do. With that in mind, it’s likely the company will enable other services like Alexa to co-exist, the report says.

You might like…

Best Soundbar 2022: Upgrade your TV audio

Best Soundbar 2022: Upgrade your TV audio

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards: The Samsung HW-Q950A is 2021’s Best Soundbar

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Samsung HW-Q950A is 2021’s Best Soundbar

Alastair Stevenson 7 months ago
Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 9 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.