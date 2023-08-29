Imminent AirPods update could be modest, but necessary

Apple will launch updated AirPods earphones that join the iPhone 15 in switching from Lightning charging ports to USB-C, according to a new report.

In his coverage of the September 12 Apple event announcement, the in-the-know Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman says Apple is planning to launch updated versions of its popular audio products.

He wrote: “To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port.”

However, the prediction is vague. Apple makes three different kinds of AirPods, after all. AirPods Pro were last updated at the September event a year ago, while the standard AirPods are now a little dated having been released in late 2021.

The over-ear AirPods Max are also approaching three years old now, having been launched in December 2020. We’ve long been advocates for a 2.0 version of the distinctive headphones, but recent rumours have suggested there’ll only be a new colour way coming this year. According to reports, it might be 2024 or 2025 before the high-end headphones get a proper sequel.

So, while Gurman says we’ll see new AirPods to include USB-C charging, there’s a chance it may just be a case of updating the charging cases. That might be something Apple just starts selling rather than choosing to announce at the September 12 event.

In terms of the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, they can both be replenished by the MagSafe wireless solution as well as a lightning cable. Any changes will be made with the European Union’s ruling on a standard charging cable for consumer technology products, which will come into effect next year.