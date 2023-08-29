Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Imminent AirPods update could be modest, but necessary

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple will launch updated AirPods earphones that join the iPhone 15 in switching from Lightning charging ports to USB-C, according to a new report.

In his coverage of the September 12 Apple event announcement, the in-the-know Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman says Apple is planning to launch updated versions of its popular audio products.

He wrote: “To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port.”

However, the prediction is vague. Apple makes three different kinds of AirPods, after all. AirPods Pro were last updated at the September event a year ago, while the standard AirPods are now a little dated having been released in late 2021.

The over-ear AirPods Max are also approaching three years old now, having been launched in December 2020. We’ve long been advocates for a 2.0 version of the distinctive headphones, but recent rumours have suggested there’ll only be a new colour way coming this year. According to reports, it might be 2024 or 2025 before the high-end headphones get a proper sequel.

So, while Gurman says we’ll see new AirPods to include USB-C charging, there’s a chance it may just be a case of updating the charging cases. That might be something Apple just starts selling rather than choosing to announce at the September 12 event.

In terms of the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, they can both be replenished by the MagSafe wireless solution as well as a lightning cable. Any changes will be made with the European Union’s ruling on a standard charging cable for consumer technology products, which will come into effect next year.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

