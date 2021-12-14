iMac Pro with Mini-LED screen tipped for spring 2022

Apple will launch a new iMac Pro with a mini-LED screen in Spring 2022, according to a new tip.

The current iMac Pro was initially launched in 2017, yet was only discontinued earlier this year. With the launch of an all-new 24-inch iMac in April, we’re well overdue a new iMac Pro mode.

Such a refresh could coming in the next three to six months, according to display analyst Ross Young. Writing on the Display Supply Chain website, Young claimed that Apple will launch a 27-inch iMac Pro with a 120Hz ProMotion Mini-LED display and Oxide Backplanes in the spring.

Mini-LED technology has already been applied to Apple’s current iPad Pro range, as well as the current MacBook Pro. It effectively gives many of the benefits of OLED technology – greater contrast and deeper blacks through superior local dimming – at a lower cost.

Meanwhile, the provision of 120Hz ProMotion enables the display to refresh at twice the speed, making for smoother scrolling and superior frame rates in games and video content. Such a provision is already available on the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, and recently came to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Young’s spring launch prediction would certainly tally with Apple’s typical habit of holding a hardware launch event. As we’ve already mentioned, the iMac 2021 was launched in April of this year.

We can expect the new iMac Pro to come powered by Apple silicon, with the M1 Pro and Max chips of the MacBook Pro seemingly more likely than the plain M1 of the iMac 2021.

As for the prospect of an OLED MacBook and iPad, Young claims that this is unlikely before 2023 at the earliest, and more likely 2024.