Reports suggest Apple will launch the iMac 2020 later this year, with the new all-in-one desktop computer rumoured to see a 23-inch screen.

The 23-inch iMac will apparently replace the 21.5-inch version to become the new entry-level offering. Reports suggest it will also be more affordable than the current iMac.

These new Apple reports came from The China Times (spotted by Apple Insider), which also claims the iMac 2020 will arrive during the fourth quarter of 2020.

A leaker who correctly predicted the iPhone SE reveal also included the “iMac” in a list of Apple products that are supposedly arriving in the near future. However, the leaker did not mention whether this new iMac would have a 23-inch screen, and it’s a pretty safe assumption that Apple will refresh its desktop computer this year.

For everything else we know about the Apple iMac 2020, keep reading on. We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we hear more information.

iMac 2020 release date – When will it launch?

A report from The China Times suggests the iMac 2020 will start shipping in Q4 2020. Apple usually hosts an October event to unveil its laptop and computer lineup, so it’s likely this will be the first time we’ll see the device if it does exist.

iMac 2020 price – How much will it cost?

The iMac 2020 will reportedly have an even more affordable price than the current 21.5-inch iMac.

The cheapest iMac you can currently buy from Apple retails at £1049. It would be very impressive if Apple made the new iMac available for an even lower price, although we wouldn’t rule it out, especially with Apple recently launching the wallet-friendly iPhone SE 2.

Related: MacBook Pro 2020

iMac 2020 screen – How big will the screen be?

We know very little about the iMac 2020 right now, but reports will suggest it has a new 23-inch size. This would be a generous upgrade from the current 21.5-inch model.

It’s unclear whether the new iMac will have a larger design to accommodate the new screen size, or whether Apple will instead slim down the bezel. We’re hoping for the latter, as it will not only give the iMac a new modern look but also ensure a smaller footprint that takes up less desk space.

With the iMac already offering fantastic display specs (such as Full HD and 4K resolutions, as well as outstanding colour coverage) we can’t envision there will be significant upgrades on that front.

Related: iMac 2019 review

iMac 2020 performance – How powerful will it be?

There have been no rumours or reports regarding the iMac 2020 specs so far, but we reckon it will have a processor refresh.

The most powerful iMac currently only sees an 8th-generation Intel Core chip, which is outdated these days. Intel has since released its 9th-generation processors, while its 10th-generation range is expected to arrive very soon. We expect Apple to update its iMac with a processor from one of these families, although it’s not impossible that Apple will switch over to AMD instead.

Speaking of AMD, it’s also possible Apple will update the iMac’s GPU, with the Radeon Pro 575X being the current entry-level option.

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…