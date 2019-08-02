It’s time for the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix! The 12th stop on the 2019 Formula One world tour is the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, with practice, qualifying and the main race spread across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no (particularly) early morning starts this weekend.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything, no matter where in the world you are.

Hamilton, who had his first stinker of the season last time out in Germany, was victorious in Hungary last year − and he’ll be looking to bounce back this weekend after his ninth-place finish last Sunday. He’s still miles ahead of everyone else in the race for the championship though.

Arch-rival Sebastian Vettel, on the hand, put in what was probably his best performance of the season, starting at the back of the pack and speeding his way into second place.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen once again caught the eye, picking up his second victory from the last three races. Can he hold off Hamilton once again?

Hungarian Grand Prix Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix race schedule (all times BST):

Friday, August 2

9:45am − Hungarian GP Practice One build-up

10am − Hungarian GP Practice One

1:45pm − Hungarian GP Practice Two build-up

2pm − Hungarian GP Practice Two

Saturday, August 3

10:45am − Hungarian GP Practice Three build-up

11am − Hungarian GP Practice Three

1pm − Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up

2pm − Hungarian GP Qualifying

3:30pm − The F1 Show

Sunday, August 4

12:30pm − Hungarian GP Pit Lane

1:30pm − Hungarian GP On the Grid

2:10pm − THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm − Hungarian GP Paddock

7pm − Hungarian GP full race replay

Hungarian Grand Prix – TV channel and live stream details

Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK. If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and we’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this season’s opener, you can watch the action by picking up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’re completely free on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 7pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

