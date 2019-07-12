Hulu brings back 4K streaming, but there’s a major catch

US streaming titan Hulu has returned to the 4K arena after surprisingly removing access to Ultra HD content in 2018.

The platform, which offers originals as well as cheap access to the best of cable TV in the US, has brought back 4K content for its homegrown content.

Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Catch-22, The First and Castle Rock can now be streamed in 4K on a limited number of devices. However, it doesn’t appear as if any of the third-party content from networks is available in Ultra HD at the time of writing.

Another drawback? You’ll need an Apple TV 4K, or the Google Chromecast Ultra in order to access the streams at the higher resolution. Previously, Hulu had also provided streams to those using its app on the Xbox One and PS4 consoles, but they’re absent this time around, The Streamable reports.

Unfortunately, unlike Netflix’s 4K content, there’s no access to high dynamic range (HDR) via HDR10 or Dolby Vision. These standards make for better contrast, greater brightness levels and a wider colour palette. It’s the ability of a TV to display a more ‘dynamic’ range of colours – brighter whites, deeper blacks and so on. With Hulu, the 4K content is SDR for the time being.

Hopefully this is only the beginning for Hulu as it re-enters the 4K realm. Netflix and Amazon Prime currently offer an abundance of 4K content, with much of it in HDR to boot. For Hulu to have an impact, it’s going to have to up its game somewhat and broaden the number of supported apps and devices.

If you are seeking out Hulu’s 4K content, you’ll need an internet connection capable of 16Mbps or more. Netflix recommends a 25Mbps connection to sustain its best quality streams.

