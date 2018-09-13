Huawei trolls iPhone XS with ‘bad Apple’ jibe ahead of Mate 20 Pro launch

Chinese mobile manufacturer Huawei is hoping to steal Apple’s thunder with a number of teasers for its Mate 20 Pro, and a particularly cheeky PR stunt.

On the day of the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR phones, the company’s public relations team for Ireland sent some UK journalists a fruit basket, with a note claiming “one bad Apple can spoil the whole bunch”.

The firm signed off the note with a the tag line “experience a higher intelligence” and pointed to the October 16 launch event in London. The tweet below comes from The Star journalist Mark Kavanagh.

Huawei also posted three teasers for the P20 on its official Twitter account. One says “thank you for letting us be the real hero of the year” upon a silhouette of a smartphone. Here it again points to the October 16 event date.

Another teaser posted to Twitter shows a person running inside a ring, that looks an awful lot like the one depicted in Apple’s Gather Round event invites. The tweet features the text: “Thank you for supporting us as innovators.”

Finally, the company appears to hint the Mate 20 Pro will be available in a wide ranger of colours, while apparently thanking Apple for ‘keeping things the same’. It was accompanied by the hashtag #HigherIntelligence.

Huawei is posing more of a challenge to Apple and has overtaken the latter in terms of global smartphone sales. Both firms trail Samsung.

Will you be considering the Huawei Mate 20 Pro over anything Apple launched at its event today? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.