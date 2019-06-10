Huawei has rolled out a software update to the P30 Pro it promises will further improve the market-leading camera. Here’s what is included in the package.

Huawei will roll out a software update (EMUI 9.1.0.161) that includes the DualView camera feature, along with an AR tool that can calculate the height of subjects. These latest additions promise to be further improvements to a smartphone camera we already rate as the best that money can buy. It’s rolling out in stages, so we’re not yet sure when it will arrive region-by-region. We’ll keep you in the loop.

GadgetBridge report that the headline feature of this update is DualView, a camera mode that allows you to record video in wide-angle and zoomed-in simultaneously in split-screen. It’s particularly recommended for sports events and concerts, when you want to get close to the action but also include crowd reaction. Huawei demonstrated this in its official promo video:

Along with tweaks to HDR and colour temperature, another promoted mode coming to the camera is AR Measure. This is a tool that lets you size up real-world objects in front of your camera lens. If accurate, this could handily facilitate lots of everyday tasks — or at least just be a good bit of fun to play around with.

In our review of the Huawei P30 Pro camera, we praised it highly for its level of detail in day and night, and we also appreciated the 5x new optical zoom, naming it overall the most multi-talented smartphone camera you can find — and these new modes will surely only add to its versatility.

Aside from the camera, the P30 Pro also boasts a superb battery and a distinctive, attractive design. The performance and the screen are outshone by a couple of its biggest rivals – the iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S10 for instance – but it’s still a fantastic all-round package.