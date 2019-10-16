Huawei Mate X unboxing reveals a key design change

In the wake of the Samsung Galaxy Fold rigmarole, the Huawei Mate X has still yet to get an official release date. The move didn’t directly coincide with the Fold’s gaffes but it does seem like the Mate X decided to take some notes.

A new unboxing video has shown off a key change to the Huawei Mate X ahead of its release date. The very existence of an unboxing video also suggests Huawei’s foldable device will be headed our way sooner rather than later.

Related: Best phone

In a video spotted by PhoneArena, we can see the latest refinement of the Huawei Mate X. The most obvious new development is a button on the rear of the phone.

We were already aware of the addition of the button but this is the first time it’s been seen in public. The button acts as a lock that needs to be pressed to release the screen and allow it to be folded out.

A more secure fold could mean it’s harder for dust and dirt to get in between the phone’s various mechanisms – a big issue for the Samsung Galaxy Fold. However, this all just speculation until we get some more concrete details on the new Huawei Mate X as the launch approaches.

Related: Best Android phones

We originally saw the new button back in August when images sent to Chinese regulator TENAA provided a look at an ever-so-slightly updated Huawei Mate X. The images revealed the button as well as the addition of a Time of Flight sensor to its camera setup.

We last received an update on the status of the Huawei Mate X during IFA 2019 in September. Huawei CEO Richard Yu stated that the foldable phone could be hitting shelves this month, however that seems unlikely at this stage.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…