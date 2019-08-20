The Huawei Mate 30 could smoke the Note 10 in one key area

A new leak claims to have revealed the battery sizes for the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro – and if it’s accurate, they’ll both trump the new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

The Huawei Mate 30 will reportedly come loaded with a mammoth 4200mAh battery, while the Mate 30 Pro will apparently feature a 4500mAh battery. Last year’s Mate 20 came with a 4000mAh battery and the Mate 20 Pro had a 4200mAh.

This all comes from a post on Chinese social network Weibo (via GSMArena), and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

One of the phones that the Mate 30 is expected to go head-to-head with is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and it looks like the Chinese firm will come out on top, in terms of battery capacity.

The Note 10 has a surprisingly stingy 3500mAh battery − way smaller than the 4200mAh cell that’s said to be gracing the standard Mate 30. The gap is slightly smaller when comparing the larger models, with a 200mAh gap between the Mate 30 Pro’s reported battery and that of the Note 10 Plus.

Along with the apparent battery size increase, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro could also pack superfast 55W wired charging, and 25W wireless charging.

The Huawei Mate 30 range is expected to be powered by the new Kirin 990 chipset – Huawei’s follow-up to its current Kirin 980 flagship processor. The Kirin 990 will add a new Balong 5000 modem to allow for 5G speeds.

Another recent leak claimed to reveal the date we might expect to see the Mate 30 phones in Europe. The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are expected to launch in Europe on the 19th of September – putting the release extremely close to the expected unveiling of the new iPhone 11.

