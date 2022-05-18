Huawei has updated its foldable line with the Mate Xs 2

Huawei unveiled its latest flagship foldable – the Mate Xs 2 – alongside its new range of smartwatches and fitness trackers.

The Mate Xs 2 looks similar to its predecessor, 2020’s Mate Xs, with its outward folding display, but includes a handful of improvements all-round.

The Mate Xs is made from lightweight and high-strength materials, making it more durable, and the foldable takes advantage of Huawei’s new generation Double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge for a seamless fold along the display.

The display itself is a 7.8-inch True-Chroma Foldable screen, with a 2480 x 2200 resolution and a ratio of 8:7.1 for a more immersive experience. There’s also a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1440Hz high frequency PWM dimming and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Huawei has included plenty of software features to take advantage of the fold-out screen, including an improved Smart Multi-Window function, Split-screen for access to two apps at once and Swipe Gesture for one-swipe control over floating windows.

The Mate Xs 2 features Huawei’s 50-megapixel True-Chrome Camera System to capture vibrant, true-to-life colours, along with support for the brand’s Huawei XD Optics for improved clarity in your images. The camera array also includes a telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide angle sensor, so you can take different types of shots.

Another handy camera feature is Mirror Shooting, which lets users preview shots in real-time by displaying the photo on both screens at the same time as you pose. There’s also AI Remove, which can be used to take unwanted objects and photobombers out of images.

The Mate Xs 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset and packs a 4600 mAh battery with support for 66W Huawei SuperCharge for an improved standby battery life.

“HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 has fully evolved design aesthetics, smart communications, imaging technology and the large-screen interactive experience”, said CEO of Huawei Consumer BG Richard Yu. “This exciting new flagship is set to lead the era of ideal foldable phones”.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is available in Black, White and Lilac finishes and will be available to buy this June for €1999, with UK and US pricing still to be confirmed.