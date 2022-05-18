Huawei has unveiled four new watches – including the Watch GT3 Pro

Huawei took to the stage in Milan today to present its latest slew of wearables, with the headliner being the Watch GT3 Pro.

The company announced four watches in total, including the Watch GT3 Pro, the Band 7, the Watch Fit 2 and the Watch D. The event also saw the launch of the Huawei S-Tag and the Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone.

Huawei Watch GT3 Pro

The star of the show was the Huawei Watch GT3 Pro, which actually comes in two styles – Titanium silver and a slightly smaller Ceramic white option with a gold ring around the edge.

The watch packs a large 1.43-inch circular AMOLED colour display with a resolution of 466 x 466. The screen supports a range of watch faces and sports a new interface design, while the watch itself is constructed from sapphire glass and a ceramic back case.

As far as health monitoring features go, the GT3 Pro packs ECG analysis, arterial stiffness detection and TruSeen 5.0+ data monitoring to keep an eye on your heart and blood oxygen health.

There are also a range of fitness tracking features on board, including over 100 workout modes, an AI Running Coach and personal running planning feature, dual-band five-system GNSS GPS positioning and an all-new free diving mode that can plunge up to 30m deep.

Huawei Band 7

The brand also announced the Huawei Band 7, a wearable that focuses primarily on health and fitness tracking.

Key features include Running Ability Index (RAI) — a new running measurement system that can be used to track progress in real-time — and TruSeen 4.0 for continuous heart rate tracking.

The Band 7 is the slimmest of the bunch at less than 10mm thick and weighs just 16g. There’s an AMOLED display with a resolution of 194 x 368, and the watch face can be customised with over 4000 themes in different colours to match your style.

Huawei Watch Fit 2

For style-conscious users, there’s the Watch Fit 2. This wearable features a square 1.74-inch AMOLED HD FullView display with a 336 x 480 resolution and a new chessboard launcher design.

The device has a built-in speaker and mic so you can chat and call up your most frequently used contacts from your wrist using Bluetooth. The watch supports offline music playback, convenient file transfers with Tap to Transfer, and access to information on the fly with Huawei Assistant Today.

Fitness fans can access 97 workout modes (including an animated coach on seven of them) and track progress from their wrist. There’s also the Healthy Living Management feature in the Huawei Health app, which allows users to create a wellness plan with daily steps, water intake and workouts included.

Huawei Watch D

The Huawei Watch D is a wearable designed to monitor the blood pressure of hypertensive patients whenever and wherever they are.

The Watch D is one sixth of the size and weight of a typical blood pressure meter and packs a mini pump capable of reaching 40kPa so that blood pressure can be measured up to 230mmHg.

The wearable also supports heart rate tracking with a high-performance sensor module that can immediately generate ECG reports.

On top of this, there’s scientific sleep monitoring, SpO2 tracking, skin temperate detection, stress monitoring, over 70 workout modes and a battery life of up to seven days.

Huawei S-Tag

Finally, there’s the S-Tag, a device that can be carried during workouts to keep tabs on running posture and improve running efficiency. It also offers basic cycling metrics including cadence, speed and distance.

The S-Tag works alongside the Huawei Health app and dedicated smart watches with Bluetooth.

The Huawei Watch GT Pro 3 Titanium Edition will be available to buy in the UK from May 30 at an RRP of £299.99, while the Ceramic Edition will hit shelves on June 8 for £429.99. Both watches are available to pre-order from today.

The Watch Fit 2 will be available to buy from June 15 (or pre-order from May 30) for £129.99. Pricing and availability for the other devices has yet to be confirmed.