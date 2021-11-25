 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huawei AppGallery games found to be riddled with malware

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Huawei’s bespoke app store, AppGallery, has been found to be filled with malware-afflicted games.

Anti-virus software maker Dr Web has discovered the existence of a trojan that exists within around 190 Android games that are being offered on the AppGallery.

The trojan itself is a variant of the Cynos malware, and is known as Android.Cynos.7.origin. Once a user has granted the host app permission to access their phone calls, the trojan sets to work transferring their information to a remote server.

This information includes mobile phone numbers, device location, network info, device specs and more. To cap it all off, the infected apps are then filled with ads.

It’s claimed that this information-stealing, ad-spewing malware has been downloaded at least 9.3 million times. Many of these games are targeted at children, while some have been targeted at Chinese and Russian speakers, with full language localisation.

Dr Web has reportedly informed Huawei of this AppGallery malware issue, and the manufacturer has removed the afflicted apps from its store.

Huawei has had huge troubles since the previous US administration effectively cut off its access to the Google Play Store. In its place, the company has pushed its pre-existing AppGallery storefront alongside a Petal Search system for finding apps from other sources.

In this transition away from the Google-powered mainstream, Huawei has made a great play of the security of its app store provision.

The news recently broke that Huawei was looking to license out its enviable smartphone hardware designs to third party manufacturers. It would be seen as another means to get around those US sanctions, as well as to mitigate the huge drop in revenue and market position the company has suffered.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Alastair Stevenson 1 month ago
Fast Charge: Can Huawei’s App Gallery compete with Apple and Google?

Fast Charge: Can Huawei’s App Gallery compete with Apple and Google?

Peter Phelps 2 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.