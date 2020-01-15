Huawei P40 leak proves it’s all about the cameras – again

Huawei has already confirmed its next-gen P40 series smartphones will go ahead without Google apps, and now we might have got our first look at one of the devices expected next March.

A new set of renders posted online this week purportedly show the standard Huawei P40 model, complete with a triple-lens rear facing camera bearing the Leica branding, and a pair of front-facing selfie cameras set into the display. There’s also a dual LED flash within the rectangular array.

There’s no indication of exactly what the three lenses are hiding. However, it’s likely there will be a high-resolution main camera, a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide angle snapper.

Related: Best phones

Previous predictions from industry analysts suggest the P40 Pro variant will offer a periscope camera providing a 10x optical zoom. In a note to investors last month, the well-informed Ming-Chi Kuo said the lens will take photos at an 8-megapixel resolution and offer an f/4.0 aperture. It will contain two mirrors and an extended field of view in order to hit the high-end zoom capabilities. However, that tech might not make it into the standard P40 edition.

Elsewhere, the leak, courtesy of the 91 Mobiles site, which has previous in this arena, also shows a handset free of the 3.5mm headphone jack that was still in play on the Huawei P30 range of devices.

The range will be launched at an event in Paris in March, without access to Google Mobile Services. That means no native Google Maps, Play Store, Gmail, Calendar, or any of Google’s core apps. While the company is working on an alternative to Android in the form of the fledgling HarmonyOS, the P40 range is still expected to arrive rocking the open source version of Android.

The P40 range is just one the phones we’re most looking forward to in 2020, alongside the OnePlus 8, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Moto G8.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …