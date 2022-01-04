HP CES 2022: Most exciting HP gadgets set to launch this year

It’s that time of year again, as multiple technology manufacturers take to CES 2022 to reveal which gadgets they’re planning to launch throughout the year.

HP has revealed a huge variety of devices for 2022, ranging from business laptops to a 4K gaming monitor.

We’ve rounded up the most exciting HP gadgets that have been unveiled at CES 2022, so if you’re looking to buy a HP PC or monitor in the next 12 months, then look no further.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3

The HP Dragonfly G3 is the latest laptop in the brand’s business-focused range. HP has made several tweaks to the design, adding a new screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, increasing the size of the keys and moving the fingerprint reader to a more easy-to-reach location. Despite the revisions, HP has also ensured its laptop still weighs less than 1kg, so you don’t need to dread taking it with you on the commute.

The new Dragonfly laptop has also seen a specs upgrade, featuring Intel’s brand new 12th Generation processor, as well as LPDDR5 memory. With such specs, it should coast through day-to-day tasks with ease. Wi-Fi 6E is also supported, while 5G will also be an option if you want to stay connected to the internet away from the reach of your Wi-Fi router.

HP has also improved the quality of the webcam with a 5MP resolution, and an Auto Frame feature which allows you to pick which view you want it to maintain: head and torso, head and shoulders or just your head.

We don’t have price and release date details just yet, but we’ll make sure to update this article as soon as we hear more.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

If you like the look of HP Elite Dragonfly G3, but prefer ChromeOS to Windows, then you’re in luck, as HP is also launching a Chromebook version of its lightweight laptop.

HP has labelled the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook as the ‘world’s most advanced Chromebook for business’, since it’s the very first ChromeOS laptop to feature an Intel vPro processor. The vPro chips are designed to maximise security for businesses, while also allowing remote access for IT managers.

There are plenty more security features here too, such as the HP Sure Shutter, which will block the webcam when not in use, and the HP Sure View Reflect which is designed to prevent snoopers from being able to see your laptop screen at an angle. There’s also a fingerprint scanner so you can sign in with just a single tap.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook will also come bundled with a new stylus, which makes use of wireless charging when magnetically clipped to the side of the laptop. HP is also introducing the “world’s first haptic trackpad on a Chromebook”, which essentially means you’ll get improved feedback when clicking down. You’re even able to tweak the responsive settings to your liking.

Z2 Mini G9

The Z2 Mini G9 is a mini desktop PC, which HP claims is the world’s most powerful mini workstation.

At just 2.7-inches tall, 8.6-inches deep and 8.3-inches wide, this tiny computer looks more like a Bluetooth speaker than an all-powerful workstation. HP has managed to squeeze in a K-Series Intel Core vPro processor, which is designed for business-focused laptops, with numerous security features baked in.

The mini PC will also feature an Nvidia RTX GPU, although HP hasn’t confirmed which exact GPU options will be available. It will also pack in DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 4 storage.

HP hasn’t revealed any pricing details just yet, but it looks like an ideal option for workers who want less clutter on their desk. Plus, since this PC is so small, it’s presumably possible to carry it between home and the office, as long as you have a monitor handy at both locations.

Omen 27u 4K Gaming Monitor

HP also revealed its new line-up of gaming products, and the standout product of the lot was a gaming monitor. The Omen 27u 4K Gaming Monitor has been optimized for both PC and next-gen gaming consoles, which means it features a HDMI 2.1 connection.

As its name implies, you’re getting a 4K resolution here, with a refresh rate up to 144Hz. That’s not quite high enough for eSports-grade multiplayer on PC, but it’s fast enough to make the most out of consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. It even supports DisplayHDR 400 to give supported games a visual boost. It also uses an IPS panel, ensuring accurate enough colours for professional content creation.

HP has added some speakers to the monitor’s rear, while there’s also some customisable RGB lighting to add a bit of flair. Rounding off the feature set, HP has also confirmed that Omen 27u 4K Gaming Monitor has a 1ms response time and offers compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which also works with Nvidia GPUs.