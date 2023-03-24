 large image

How to watch Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1: Second series now underway

Chris Smith

How to watch Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1: The brand new series of the hit show Yellowjackets just landed in the UK. Here’s how to stream the premiere online.

Yellowjackets was one of the most talked about shows of 2021, but it really came to the fore in 2022. The story chronicles a girls’ soccer team stranded on an island following a plane crash and how it affects the survivors in extremely profound ways, in the present day.

The action continually shifts between the timelines as the characters flashback and retrace events from their past, which are gradually catching up to them.

As the complex and forever bound women seek to keep the secret of what really happened on the island safe, the bloodshed becomes more pronounced. As season one went on, it got very, very weird on that island and it’s only going to get weirder.

Starring Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Thatcher and a stellar ensemble cast, it was part Lord of the Flies and part Desperate Housewives and we loved it.

It was one of those shows you had the pleasure of telling everyone about and reaping the kudos if you were lucky enough to find early enough. Hopefully you’ve now caught up, because the first episode of season 2 is now available to stream in the UK.

How to watch Yellowjackets Season 2

You’ll need another streaming service subscription, I’m afraid. Yellowjackets is made by the US premium network Showtime and in the UK that means you’ll need access to the Paramount+ streaming service to enjoy the continuing carnage.

The good news is there’s a 7-day free trial, but after that you’ll be paying £6.99 per month for Paramount+

When Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 drop

The first episode of the second season is available to stream via Paramount+ in the UK now. The episodes will drop every Friday and there are eight in total. If you haven’t seen the first season, you can find it on P+ too.

Here’s the full release schedule:

  • Episodes 1 – March 24
  • Episode 2 – March 31
  • Episode 3 – April 7
  • Episode 4 – April 14
  • Episode 5 – April 21
  • Episode 6 – April 28
  • Episode 7 – May 5
  • Episode 8 – May 12

Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer

