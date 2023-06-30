How to watch WWE Money in the Bank from London? Start time, card, and more

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023: The biggest wrestling event in the UK for more than 30 years happens this weekend. Here’s how to watch.

After decades of campaigning from die hard fans, a mainline WWE premium live event (FKA pay-per-view) will take place in the United Kingdom this weekend, when Money in the Bank 2023 emanates from the O2 Arena in London.

It’s the first time since WWF SummerSlam 1992 was held at Wembley Stadium. That was eight years before the O2 Arena opened as the-then ill-fated Millennium Dome on the London Docklands. It’s fair to say, its second life as the capital’s primo concert arena has been more successful.

But that doesn’t excuse it taking so long for WWE to bring one of its branded events back to the UK for the first time since the late, great British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith defeated Bret “Hitman” Hart in the main event, for the Intercontinental Title, in front of 80,000 screaming Brits.

While it’s unlikely MITB 2023 will live up to that legendary show, there is a massively stacked card and an immense show in prospect.. Here’s all the information you need on the line-up, start time, and how to watch Money in the Bank 2023 from the UK, in the UK.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 card

At the time of writing, the card is seven matches strong, including the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. The winner gets a contract allowing them to call their shot at any time and cash in for a championship opportunity at a time of their choosing.

However, the de facto main event is the Bloodline Civil War match, which sees The Usos face off against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It should be an absolute classic! Here’s the full card, which could always be added to between now and Saturday night.

Bloodline Civil War

The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark (

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle

WWE Money in the Bank start time

One of the best things about WWE Money in the Bank 2023 being in the United Kingdom is that there’s no need to stay up until 1am for the event to start.

This one will start at 8:00pm UK time on Saturday July 1. The kick off show begins an hour earlier at 7pm WWE.com, Peacock and WWE social platforms.

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The WWE Network is still alive and well in the UK and that the best place to watch Money in the Bank on Saturday night. There are no longer any free trials available to UK subscribers, but you can snap up a month of WWE Network access for £9.99 in the UK.

You can sign up to the WWE Network here.

