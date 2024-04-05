How to watch WrestleMania XL: Night 1 and 2 live stream, card, UK start time

How to watch the WWE WrestleMania XL. Arguably the biggest event in WWE history takes place over the weekend Here’s how to enjoy WrestleMania XL in the UK live.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! WrestleMania is Christmas for professional wrestling fans and this year’s two-night Showcase of The Immortals promises to be one of the most historic in the 40-year history of the event.

For casual fans who like to dip in this time of year, the big news is The Rock is back! He’ll be wrestling for the first time in eight years.

On night one, in the main event, he’ll team with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in arguably the biggest tag-team match in WrestleMania (perhaps WWF/E) history.

The result of that match will determine the stipulation for night 2’s title match between Cody and Roman, where The American Nightmare will look to finally “finish the story” and end Reigns’ three year dominance of the biggest titles in WWE.

Elsewhere on the card, Rollins is also pulling double duty as he defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Scotland’s finest Drew McIntyre.

When it comes to the women’s titles, Rhea Ripley will seek to continue her dominent reign as she takes on Becky Lynch on night one. On night two Iyo Sky will hope to fend off the challenge of her jilted former Damage CTRL stablemate, and winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble, Bayley.

You can see the full card below.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday night at the Philadelpia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field, which means a late night for Brits seeking to watch live.

So here’s how to watch WrestleMania XL on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

WrestleMania XL start time

WrestleMania XL takes place over two nights with, Saturday April 6 and Sunday April 7. The UK start-time for both nights is midnight (7pm ET local time). Each night is expected to run for around four hours, so, we say, screw work on Monday and just enjoy this to the max.

There’s a TWO HOUR pre-show on each night that begins at 10pm UK time, so whatever you’re doing on Saturday night (i.e. when the pubs kick out) this will transition you nicely into WrestleMania.

Is the WrestleMania on Netflix?

No, you cannot watch the WWE WrestleMania on Netflix.

WWE recently signed a wide-ranging streaming deal with Netflix, but that won’t come into effect until January 2025 when RAW, SmackDown, NXT and the monthly premium live events will switch to the streaming platform in the UK. Essentially, Netflix will replace the WWE Network from that point on.

How to watch the WrestleMania XL in the UK

For now, it’s “as you were” in the UK. WrestleMania XL will be screened on the WWE Network. If you don’t have a live subscription, you can sign up here for £9.99 a month.

The WrestleMania pre-shows on WWE’s YouTube channel from 10pm UK time on both nights, which you can watch for free.

WrestleMania XL Card

Night One

WrestleMania 40 – Night 1 Matches:

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Sami Zayn vs. Gunther (c) ror the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 40

Night Two

Seth Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

The Pride vs. The Final Testament

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton for the WWE United States Championship

Bayley vs. Iyo Sky (c) For the WWE Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

