How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream and free audio

Wolves vs Liverpool Live Stream: The Premier League returns this weekend with Liverpool travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

The international break is mercifully over and it’s back to the proper footy this weekend, starting with Wolves hosting Liverpool.

The reds have looked a little more like their old selves in starting the season with ten points from a possible 12, while it looks as if it may be a long season for Gary O’Neil’s Wolves who lost some key players during the transfer window.

Save 23% on the Anker Prime Power Bank Amazon is selling the Anker Prime Power Bank at a 23% discount, offering an all-round 20,000mAh fast charging experience for just £99.99. Amazon

Save 23%

Now £99.99 View Deal

Wolves have lost three of their opening four games, with a single win keeping them out of the bottom three at the break.

Wolves won this fixture 3-0 back last season, amid the nadir of Liverpool’s slump, but the Reds look as if the summer activity has rejuvenated the squad, especially in the midfield department.

A win here will, at least temporarily, send the reds to the top of the Premier League ahead of the rest of the games.

Wolves have looked better than results suggest, particularly in a losing effort at Old Trafford when they played a poor Man United team off the park in the season opener and were screwed by the most ludicrous VAR inaction you will ever see.

All in all, this promises to be an exciting fixture between two of English football’s most storied clubs. Here’s how to watch Wolves vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Wolves vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Saturday lunchtime game of the season kicks off at 12:30pm UK time. The game will be played at Molyneux in Wolverhampton.

How to Wolves vs Liverpool on TV and online

Previously, the Saturday lunchtime kick-offs have been on BT Sport. However, BT Sport has now been rebranded as TNT Sports, following a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, your deal may have rolled over. If you’re already a BT customer you can get TNT Sports as part of various different offers, from as little as £15 a month, depending on how you get your broadband, who you like to stream with, and more.

Follow this link to sign up for TNT Sports You can also order through TV providers like BT, Virgin and Sky. There are Discovery Plus apps for mobile, connected TVs and you can also watch online.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.