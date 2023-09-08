Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Ukraine vs England for free: Euro 2024 qualifier live stream

How to watch Ukraine vs England on free TV in the UK: The Three Lions return to competitive action as they face Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Here’s how to watch for free.

The domestic season is barely a month old and already we’re having to break for internationals. That means Gareth Southgate’s England team are once again in action as they face off against Ukraine.

Much of the talk leading up to this fixture is about who Southgate picked despite not seeing much competitive action this season. The likes of Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips have been named in the squad, while the in-form James Ward-Prowse of West Ham, for instance, is on the outside looking in.

All that being said, Southgate has his favourites that have largely served him well. And everything is on track for qualification for next summer’s tournament. Technically this is a home game for Ukraine, but for obvious reasons, this one is being played in Poland.

England are top of the group with four wins from four and Ukraine sit in second place with six points having played a game less. The tournament finals are being held in Germany next summer and both nations will be hopefull of making it.

Here’s how to watch Ukraine vs England vs on Saturday night on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Ukraine vs England kick-off time

Ukraine vs England kicks off at 5:00pm UK time on Saturday September 9. The game is being played at the Stadion Wrocław in Poland.

How to watch England vs North Macedonia on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV. Channel 4 has the rights to show the game, which means it’ll be live on TV and online via the All 4 apps and websites. This is the only place to watch the game in the UK and coverage starts on Channel 4 at 4:00pm.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

