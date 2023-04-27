How to watch Tottenham vs Man United: Live stream the game online online and listen free

How to watch Tottenham vs Man United: Spurs host Manchester United as the Premier League midweek action continues. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

Spurs return home to face Manchester United tonight after one of the worst results in the club’s long and illustrious history. The 6-1 drubbing by Newcastle on Sunday saw Spurs 5-0 down within 21 minutes. The result saw interim manager Cristian Stellini relieved of his caretaker duties, with Ryan Mason now in temporary charge once again.

Spurs refunded the travelling fans’ ticket prices after Sunday’s catastrophic performance but will be back in front of their home support tonight, with the north London faithful demanding a reaction from the assortment of international stars in the Spurs squad.

United seem destined to return to the Champions League following an encouraging first season under Erik Ten Hag’s leadership at Old Trafford. United will hope to have Bruno Fernandez back in business for tonight’s game after he rolled his ankle during the FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton at the weekend.

A win tonight would move United 9 points clear of sixth placed Liverpool with a game in hand, so the chances of the Anfield club overhauling United would seem slim. Spurs, it seems, will have to settle for Europa League or Europa Conference League football following this familiar late season collapse.

Here’s how to watch Spurs vs Man United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Tottenham vs Man United kick-off time

Spurs vs Man United kicks off at 8:15pm UK time on Thursday April 27. The game is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

Is Spurs vs Man United on TV?

Despite the unconventional kick-off time, yes! BT Sport has the rights to the entire midweek program of games and you can watch all ten between Tuesday and Thursday. Spurs vs Man United is on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7:00pm.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Spurs vs Man United for free

Talksport has the rights to the Spurs vs Man United audio stream in the UK if you don’t feel like stumping up for BT Sport.

