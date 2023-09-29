How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV, online and listen for free

How to stream Spurs vs Liverpool: The Premier League’s biggest game of the weekend is live on TV. Here’s how to live stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool on TV and online in the UK.

It’s been an excellent start to the season for both Tottenham and Liverpool, who look rejuvinated following a pair of deeply disappointing campaigns last season.

Spurs are on the rise under new boss Ange Postecoglou and are unbeaten in six games thus far, with four wins and two draws. Despite losing Harry Kane, Spurs have been free scoring with new signing James Maddison pulling the strings in attack and Heung-Min Son picking up the goalscoring slack. Even Richarlison is getting himself on the scoresheet!

Liverpool once again look ready to mount a challenge at the top of the table, with a new-look midfield looking the part. New recruit, Hungarian skipper Dom Szobozslai has hugely impressed thus far to become the Kop’s newest darling.

The much-maligned Darwin Nunez is looking ultra-dangerous in attack and the Reds have five wins from six having negotiated some tough-looking fixtures. This one could be the toughest yet.

We’re expecting a progressive, attacking game of football between two clubs looking to do things the right way. It’s a neutral’s dream!

Here’s how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Spurs vs Liverpool kick-off time

Spurs vs Liverpool in the Premier League kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday September 30. The game is being played in North London at the Tottenham Hostspur Stadium.

How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights Saturday tea-time kick offs again this season. You can watch on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 5:00pm UK time.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Spurs vs Liverpool for free

BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to live commentary on Spurs vs Liverpool. You can join the coverage here.

